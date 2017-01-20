NZ Dollar Advances Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The NZ dollar rose to 5-week highs of 0.7225 against the U.S. dollar and 82.86 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7189 and 82.56, respectively.


Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.4779 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4829.


The kiwi climbed to a 2-day high of 1.0495 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0512.


If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.74 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 1.46 against the euro and 1.03 against the aussie.


