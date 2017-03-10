Erweiterte Funktionen


NY AG Schneiderman Settles With Retailers Of Prohibited Toy Guns




10.03.17 22:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said his office reached settlements with seven online retailers who used Amazon to sell prohibited toy guns.


The online retailers are Halloweencostumes.com, Holy Monkey, Dentt Inc., GL2 LLC, Chevere International Corp, Fatherland Shop and Costume Hub. The companies together illegally sold nearly 2,000 toy guns across the New York state. They have agreed to pay $44,000 in settlements.


The announcement brings to 42 the number of retailers who have agreed to settle with Schneiderman.


"We have seen all too often the tragic consequences that can arise when toy guns are mistaken for real ones," said Attorney General Schneiderman. "The toy gun law exists to protect New York's children and our brave law enforcement officers, and we will continue our commitment to enforcing this law and holding accountable any retailers who violate it."


The New York law requires all toy guns shipped anywhere in the state to be colored entirely white, bright red, bright orange, bright yellow, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, or bright purple or a combination of these colors.


