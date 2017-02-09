Erweiterte Funktionen

NVIDIA Corporation Announces 137% Increase In Q4 Earnings




09.02.17 22:54
dpa-AFX


SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $704 million, or $1.13 per share. This was higher than $297 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 55.0% to $2.17 billion. This was up from $1.40 billion last year.


NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $704 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 137.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 117.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 55.0%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.90 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
116,38 $ 118,61 $ -2,23 $ -1,88% 09.02./22:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US67066G1040 918422 120,92 $ 24,75 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		109,61 € -1,25%  21:59
Hamburg 110,90 € +1,65%  08:09
München 110,78 € +0,18%  18:44
Berlin 110,66 € +0,02%  17:15
Stuttgart 108,572 € 0,00%  21:48
Düsseldorf 110,79 € -0,23%  18:35
Xetra 109,90 € -0,32%  17:00
Frankfurt 110,397 € -0,91%  19:44
Nasdaq 116,38 $ -1,88%  22:00
  = Realtime
