NVIDIA Corporation Announces 137% Increase In Q4 Earnings
09.02.17 22:54
dpa-AFX
SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $704 million, or $1.13 per share. This was higher than $297 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 55.0% to $2.17 billion. This was up from $1.40 billion last year.
NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $704 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 137.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 117.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 55.0%
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.90 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|116,38 $
|118,61 $
|-2,23 $
|-1,88%
|09.02./22:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67066G1040
|918422
|120,92 $
|24,75 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|109,61 €
|-1,25%
|21:59
|Hamburg
|110,90 €
|+1,65%
|08:09
|München
|110,78 €
|+0,18%
|18:44
|Berlin
|110,66 €
|+0,02%
|17:15
|Stuttgart
|108,572 €
|0,00%
|21:48
|Düsseldorf
|110,79 €
|-0,23%
|18:35
|Xetra
|109,90 €
|-0,32%
|17:00
|Frankfurt
|110,397 €
|-0,91%
|19:44
|Nasdaq
|116,38 $
|-1,88%
|22:00
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|327
|NVIDIA: Wer war dabei ?
|22:40
|2
|Interessantes von Nvidia!
|06.11.15
|1
|Ist das Ende des Abwärtstrend.
|14.04.11
|22
|Nvidia mit Kurssturz, Kaufchanc.
|06.08.04
|89
|!!! News zur PC-&Videospiele-B.
|22.10.03