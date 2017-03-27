Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toyota Motor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


NTT, Toyota Agree To Collaborate On ICT Platform R&D For Connected Cars




27.03.17 06:59
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

(NTT) announced Monday that it has agreed to collaborate with Toyota Motor Corp. ( TYT.L, TM) on ICT Platform R&D for connected cars.


The companies will jointly develop, verify, and standardize technology in the connected car field, combining the automotive vehicle-related technologies of Toyota with the information and communication technologies or ICT of NTT Group companies.


Under the collaboration agreement, Toyota and the NTT Group will carry out joint research and development of technologies necessary for solving various issues facing society, including traffic accidents and congestion, and for providing customers with new mobility services.


Toyota, based on its knowledge of vehicle use cases and data requirements on the vehicle side, will research and develop an ICT platform for connected cars, aimed at mobility service value creation.


In the NTT Group, NTT DATA Corp. will develop technologies for building platform to realize collection, accumulation, and analysis of huge amounts of vehicle information. NTT Communications Corp. will establish next-generation global ICT infrastructure optimized to the IoT by leveraging its globally expanding ICT services.


NTT DOCOMO will promote 5G standardization for automotive vehicle use and lead the way in 5G mobile communication system trial.


A field trial is planned for 2018 to assess the feasibility and usability of representative services in the connected car field.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren!
Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,50 € 51,76 € -0,26 € -0,50% 27.03./08:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3633400001 853510 58,78 € 41,60 €
Werte im Artikel
41,75 plus
0,00%
51,50 minus
-0,50%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,50 € 0,00%  24.03.17
München 52,45 € +2,84%  08:02
Düsseldorf 51,04 € 0,00%  24.03.17
Hamburg 51,20 € 0,00%  24.03.17
Hannover 51,20 € 0,00%  24.03.17
Xetra 51,87 € 0,00%  24.03.17
Berlin 51,00 € 0,00%  24.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 55,61 $ -0,18%  24.03.17
Frankfurt 51,50 € -0,50%  08:03
Stuttgart 51,09 € -1,52%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren! Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26379 Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die. 26.03.17
55 TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (WK. 15.11.16
43 Nur für harte Männer! 16.01.16
179 Toyota sollte GM bald überhole. 11.04.12
2 Toyota vor US-Kongress 01.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...