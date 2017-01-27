Erweiterte Funktionen

NTT DoCoMo 9-month Profit Rises




27.01.17 07:37
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DoCoMo (DCM) reported net income to company of 589.43 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2016, compared to 492.45 billion yen, previous year.

Basic earnings per share was 157.89 yen compared to 126.87 yen. Operating revenues increased to 3.47 trillion yen compared to 3.38 trillion yen, last year.


For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, the company targets: basic earnings per share of 176.68 yen, and operating revenues of 4.61 trillion yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



