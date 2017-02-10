Erweiterte Funktionen

NTT 9-Month Profit Rises, Revenues Down; Cuts FY Operating Income View




10.02.17 07:43
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

(NTT) reported Friday that its nine-month attributable net income increased 10.7 percent to 668.7 billion yen from 604.06 billion yen last year. Earnings per share were 325.64 yen, higher than 286.43 yen a year ago.


Operating income grew 17 percent to 1.32 trillion yen. Overseas operating income dropped 7.1 percent in yen terms, but grew 4.4 percent in dollar terms.


Operating revenues declined 1.6 percent to 8.36 trillion yen from last year's 8.50 trillion yen.


Overseas sales dropped 7.7 percent from last year to 1.31 trillion yen. In dollar terms, overseas sales grew 3.6 percent to $12.18 billion.


Looking ahead, for the full year, the company continues to expect attributable net income of 770 billion yen or 376 yen per share. Operating income is now expected to be 1.44 trillion yen, lower than previous estimate of 1.47 trillion yen.


Operating revenues are still expected to be 11.41 trillion yen.


