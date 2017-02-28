Erweiterte Funktionen
NRG Energy 2016 Loss Narrows
28.02.17 13:50
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc.
(NRG) reported full year 2016 net loss available for common Stockholders of $701 million, or $2.22 per share, compared to a loss of $6.40 billion or $19.46 per share last year.
The loss and resulting loss per share were driven by a $1.2 billion impairment of goodwill and fixed assets as forecasted gas and power prices continue to decline.
Total operating revenues dropped to $12.35 billion from $14.67 billion last year.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
