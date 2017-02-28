Erweiterte Funktionen

NRG Energy 2016 Loss Narrows




28.02.17 13:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc.

(NRG) reported full year 2016 net loss available for common Stockholders of $701 million, or $2.22 per share, compared to a loss of $6.40 billion or $19.46 per share last year.


The loss and resulting loss per share were driven by a $1.2 billion impairment of goodwill and fixed assets as forecasted gas and power prices continue to decline.


Total operating revenues dropped to $12.35 billion from $14.67 billion last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,115 € 16,115 € -   € 0,00% 28.02./14:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6293775085 A0BLR4 16,56 € 8,82 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,115 € 0,00%  27.02.17
NYSE 16,77 $ 0,00%  27.02.17
Stuttgart 15,927 € -0,24%  11:31
Frankfurt 15,995 € -2,09%  08:40
München 15,665 € -4,22%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
