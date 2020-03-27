Erweiterte Funktionen
27.03.20 09:00
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name NO0010582521 XGJ GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRNG NK 2
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,125 €
|14,79 €
|0,335 €
|+2,27%
|27.03./10:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010582521
|A1C47M
|20,51 €
|12,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,00 €
|-3,19%
|09:13
|Berlin
|15,06 €
|+3,60%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|15,125 €
|+2,27%
|08:06
|München
|15,06 €
|+2,07%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|15,015 €
|+0,47%
|08:22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|15,25 $
|0,00%
|24.03.20
= Realtime
