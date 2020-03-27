Erweiterte Funktionen



27.03.20 09:00
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name NO0010582521 XGJ GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRNG NK 2

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,125 € 14,79 € 0,335 € +2,27% 27.03./10:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010582521 A1C47M 20,51 € 12,37 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,00 € -3,19%  09:13
Berlin 15,06 € +3,60%  08:05
Frankfurt 15,125 € +2,27%  08:06
München 15,06 € +2,07%  08:05
Stuttgart 15,015 € +0,47%  08:22
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,25 $ 0,00%  24.03.20
  = Realtime
