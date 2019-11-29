Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TEO":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


TEO - NEW CUSTODY VALUE (NCSC-T / AKT) FOR BALTIC INSTRUMENTS




29.11.19 17:30
Xetra Newsboard

As part of the OneClearstream initiative, the following Baltic ISINs, tradable on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), will change their custody value from NCSC (AKV) to NCSC-T (AKT) as of 2 December 2019. Accordingly, the settlement location will change from Clearstream Banking Frankfurt International (CBFi) to Clearstream Banking Frankurt (CBF) via T2S. Please note, for trades executed on Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) in one of the ISINs listed below the respective trade confirmation will report the custody type AKV (NCSC). The custody value AKT (NCSC-T) will be reported as of 9 March 2020 following the migration of Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) to the T7 trading architecture. The post trade reporting will already include the custody value information for NCSC-T as of 2 December 2019. Im Rahmen der OneClearstream Initiative werden die folgenden an der Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) handelbaren baltische ISINs ihre Verwahrmoeglichkeit zum 2. Dezember 2019 von NCSC (AKV) auf NCSC-T (AKT) aendern. Demzufolge aendert sich der Erfuellungsort von Clearstream Banking Frankfurt International (CBFi) zu Clearstream Banking Frankurt (CBF) ueber T2S. Bitte beachten Sie, dass bei Geschaeften, die an der Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) in einer der unten aufgefuehrten ISINs durchgefuehrt werden, die Verwahrart AKV (NCSC) in der jeweiligen Trade Confirmation angezeigt wird. Die Verwahrmoeglichkeit AKT (NCSC-T) wird ab dem 9. Maerz 2020 infolge der Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA) Migration auf die T7-Handelsarchitektur angezeigt. Die Post-Trade Reports enthalten bereits ab dem 2. Dezember 2019 die Informationen zur Verwahrmoeglichkeit fuer NCSC-T. MIC ISIN InstGrp InstType Curr CCP Name XFRA EE0000001105 EQ01 EQU EUR N TALL KAUB GRUP/SHS 0.4 XFRA EE3100001751 EQ01 EQU EUR N SILVANO FASHION/SHS 0.2 XFRA EE3100004250 EQ01 EQU EUR N HARJU ELEKTER/SHS NPV XFRA EE3100004466 EQ00 EQU EUR N TALLINK GRUPP/SHS NPV XFRA EE3100006040 EQ00 EQU EUR N PRO KAPI GRUP/SHS 0.2 XFRA EE3100016965 EQ00 EQU EUR N EKSPRES GRUPP/SHS 0.6 XFRA EE3100026436 EQ00 EQU EUR N TALLINN VESI/SHS 0.6 XFRA EE3100034653 EQ00 EQU EUR N ARCO VARA/SHS 0.7 XFRA EE3100073644 EQ01 EQU EUR N LHV GROUP/SHS 1 XFRA EE3100098328 EQ00 EQU EUR N MERKO EHITUS/SHS NPV XFRA LT0000102253 EQ01 EQU EUR N SIAULIU BANKAS/SHS 0.29 XFRA LT0000102337 EQ01 EQU EUR N APRANGA/SHS 0.29 XFRA LT0000111650 EQ00 EQU EUR N KLAIPED NAFTA/SHS 0.29 XFRA LT0000123911 EQ00 EQU EUR N TELIA LIETUVA/SHS 0.29 XFRA LV0000100501 EQ00 EQU EUR N OLAINFARM/SHS 1.4 XFRA LV0000100659 EQ00 EQU EUR N GRINDEKS/SHS 1.4 XFRA LV0000100899 EQ00 EQU EUR N LATVIJA GAZE/SHS 1.4 XFRA LV0000101129 EQ00 EQU EUR N SAF TEHNIKA/SHS 1.4 XFRA LV0000570166 BD02 BON EUR N LATVIJA REPUBLI/BD 20231102 XFRA LV0000801363 BD01 BON EUR N MOGO/BD 20210331 Further information regarding OneClearstream can be found on clearstream.com. Weitere Informationen bezueglich OneClearstream finden Sie auf clearstream.com.

Aktuell
Neuer 495% Cannabis Aktientip mit fulminantem Ausbruch - Massives Kaufsignal
Profitabel im Kampf gegen Krebs und Alzheimer

Core One Labs Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,245 € 1,23 € 0,015 € +1,22% 29.11./16:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LT0000123911 A0B6WK 1,28 € 1,08 €
Werte im Artikel
0,35 plus
+3,24%
1,10 plus
+2,80%
1,25 plus
+1,22%
3,68 plus
+1,10%
1,97 plus
+0,77%
0,76 plus
+0,67%
11,60 plus
+0,43%
0,42 plus
+0,24%
4,07 plus
0,00%
2,07 plus
0,00%
11,10 plus
0,00%
1,07 plus
0,00%
6,68 plus
0,00%
9,45 plus
0,00%
8,94 plus
0,00%
99,50 plus
0,00%
101,68 plus
0,00%
0,95 minus
-0,21%
8,54 minus
-0,23%
12,60 minus
-3,82%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,25 € +1,63%  16:49
Berlin 1,245 € +1,22%  13:03
München 1,245 € 0,00%  13:02
Stuttgart 1,17 € 0,00%  16:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 495% Cannabis Aktientip mit fulminantem Ausbruch - Massives Kaufsignal. Profitabel im Kampf gegen Krebs und Alzheimer

Core One Labs Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...