Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NEC":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


NEC Corp. Posts 9-month Loss; Revenue Down 8.2%




30.01.17 08:01
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported a net loss to owners of the parent for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 of 2.8 billion yen compared to profit of 13.4 billion yen, previous year.

The company said this was primarily due to the worsening of earnings before taxes. Loss per share was 1.10 yen compared to profit of 5.16 yen.


The Nec Group reported consolidated revenue of 1.79 trillion yen, a decrease of 8.2% year-on-year. The Group said the decrease was mainly due to decreased sales in the Public business and the Telecom Carrier business.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,584 € 2,539 € 0,045 € +1,77% 30.01./14:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3733000008 853675 2,74 € 1,93 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,584 € +1,77%  08:40
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,70 $ +1,89%  19.01.17
Frankfurt 2,545 € +0,51%  08:00
München 2,553 € +0,31%  08:00
Stuttgart 2,50 € -1,65%  08:05
Berlin 2,487 € -2,05%  09:22
Düsseldorf 2,48 € -2,17%  10:36
Hamburg 2,48 € -2,21%  08:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 NEC - DIE Displaymarke komm. 27.02.14
3 NEC entwickelt Bioplastik 18.11.09
2 HOT !!! NEC mit Super-Erfindun. 02.04.04
  Weniger Gewinn bei NEC 27.07.01
  NEC – Gewinnwarnung 20.02.01
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...