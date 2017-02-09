NCR Corp. Profit Advances 8% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NCR":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $168 million, or $1.07 per share. This was up from $156 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.80 billion. This was up from $1.68 billion last year.

NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $168 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.2% -Revenue (Q4): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.45 - $1.47 Bln

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM