NCR Corp. Profit Advances 8% In Q4
09.02.17 22:46
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $168 million, or $1.07 per share. This was up from $156 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.80 billion. This was up from $1.68 billion last year.
NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $168 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.2% -Revenue (Q4): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.45 - $1.47 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,18 $
|43,75 $
|0,43 $
|+0,98%
|09.02./22:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US62886E1082
|919692
|44,41 $
|18,02 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|40,836 €
|+1,33%
|08:03
|München
|40,83 €
|+1,11%
|08:06
|NYSE
|44,18 $
|+0,98%
|22:02
|Düsseldorf
|40,685 €
|+0,59%
|09:52
|Stuttgart
|41,119 €
|0,00%
|20:05
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|NCR - eine aussichtsreiche Sho.
|18.09.16