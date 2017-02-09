Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NCR":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


NCR Corp. Profit Advances 8% In Q4




09.02.17 22:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $168 million, or $1.07 per share. This was up from $156 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.80 billion. This was up from $1.68 billion last year.


NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $168 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.2% -Revenue (Q4): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.45 - $1.47 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,18 $ 43,75 $ 0,43 $ +0,98% 09.02./22:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US62886E1082 919692 44,41 $ 18,02 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 40,836 € +1,33%  08:03
München 40,83 € +1,11%  08:06
NYSE 44,18 $ +0,98%  22:02
Düsseldorf 40,685 € +0,59%  09:52
Stuttgart 41,119 € 0,00%  20:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 NCR - eine aussichtsreiche Sho. 18.09.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...