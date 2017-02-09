NCR Announces 2017 Guidance; To Repurchase $300 Mln Of Shares In 2017
09.02.17 23:15
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced, in 2017, the company's revenue is expected to be $6.60 billion to $6.72 billion, up 1% to 3% as reported and 5% to 7% adjusted constant currency.
GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $2.56 to $2.69, up 42% to 49%, and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $3.25 to $3.35, up 9% to 12% constant currency.
For the first quarter of 2017, revenue is expected to be $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion, GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $0.17 to $0.25, and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $0.43 to $0.48.
During 2017, NCR plans to repurchase approximately $300 million of its common stock under its previously authorized share repurchase programs. NCR has repurchased shares of its common stock for approximately $70 million through the date of the announcement.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,18 $
|43,75 $
|0,43 $
|+0,98%
|10.02./00:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US62886E1082
|919692
|44,41 $
|18,02 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|40,836 €
|+1,33%
|09.02.17
|München
|40,83 €
|+1,11%
|09.02.17
|NYSE
|44,18 $
|+0,98%
|09.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|40,685 €
|+0,59%
|09.02.17
|Stuttgart
|41,119 €
|0,00%
|09.02.17
