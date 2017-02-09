Erweiterte Funktionen

NCR Announces 2017 Guidance; To Repurchase $300 Mln Of Shares In 2017




09.02.17 23:15
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced, in 2017, the company's revenue is expected to be $6.60 billion to $6.72 billion, up 1% to 3% as reported and 5% to 7% adjusted constant currency.

GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $2.56 to $2.69, up 42% to 49%, and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $3.25 to $3.35, up 9% to 12% constant currency.


For the first quarter of 2017, revenue is expected to be $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion, GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $0.17 to $0.25, and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $0.43 to $0.48.


During 2017, NCR plans to repurchase approximately $300 million of its common stock under its previously authorized share repurchase programs. NCR has repurchased shares of its common stock for approximately $70 million through the date of the announcement.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




