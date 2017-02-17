NASA To Create Two Space Technology Research Institutes

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.02.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has selected proposals for the creation of two multi-disciplinary, university-led research institutes that will focus on the development of technologies critical to extending human presence deeper into our solar system.


The new Space Technology Research Institutes (STRIs) will bring together researchers from various disciplines and organizations to collaborate on the advancement of cutting-edge technologies in bio-manufacturing and space infrastructure, with the goal of creating and maximizing Earth-independent, self-sustaining exploration mission capabilities.


"NASA is establishing STRIs to research and exploit cutting-edge advances in technology with the potential for revolutionary impact on future aerospace capabilities," said Steve Jurczyk, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate in Washington.


Each STRI will receive up to $15 million over the five-year period of performance. The selected new institutes are Center for the Utilization of Biological Engineering in Space (CUBES) and Institute for Ultra-Strong Composites by Computational Design (US-COMP).


