Erweiterte Funktionen


NASA To Create Coolest Spot In The Universe - International Space Station




07.03.17 16:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has announced that this summer, it will send an ice chest-sized box to the International Space Station, where it will create the coolest spot in the universe.


Inside that box, lasers, a vacuum chamber and an electromagnetic "knife" will be used to cancel out the energy of gas particles, slowing them until they're almost motionless. This suite of instruments is called the Cold Atom Laboratory (CAL), and was developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. CAL is in the final stages of assembly at JPL, ahead of a ride to space this August on SpaceX CRS-12.


Its instruments are designed to freeze gas atoms to a mere billionth of a degree above absolute zero. That's more than 100 million times colder than the depths of space.


"Studying these hyper-cold atoms could reshape our understanding of matter and the fundamental nature of gravity," said CAL Project Scientist Robert Thompson of JPL. "The experiments we'll do with the Cold Atom Lab will give us insight into gravity and dark energy -- some of the most pervasive forces in the universe."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:19 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mostly Lower Afte [...]
18:18 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Brexit-Gesetz im Oberhaus - May [...]
18:14 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Brandenburger Staatssekretär könnt [...]
18:04 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop AG signs a [...]
18:03 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG signs a [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...