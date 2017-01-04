NASA Set To Launch $188 Mln Mission To Study Black Holes In 2020

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA plans to launch a $188 million science mission in 2020 to study black holes and cosmic X-ray mysteries.





In a statement, the space agency said the mission would allow astronomers to explore, for the first time, the hidden details of some of the most extreme and exotic astronomical objects, such as stellar and supermassive black holes, neutron stars and pulsars.

The expected cost of the mission includes the cost of the launch vehicle and post-launch operations and data analysis. Principal Investigator Martin Weisskopf of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, will lead the mission. Ball Aerospace in Broomfield, Colorado, will provide the spacecraft and mission integration.

Further, the Italian Space Agency will contribute the polarization sensitive X-ray detectors, which were developed in Italy.

According to NASA, objects such as black holes can heat surrounding gases to more than a million degrees. The high-energy X-ray radiation from this gas can be polarized, vibrating in a particular direction.

The agency plans Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer or IXPE mission that will fly three space telescopes with cameras capable of measuring the polarization of these cosmic X-rays.

This will allow scientists to answer fundamental questions about these turbulent and extreme environments where gravitational, electric and magnetic fields are at their limits.

Paul Hertz, astrophysics division director for the Science Mission Directorate, said, "We cannot directly image what's going on near objects like black holes and neutron stars, but studying the polarization of X-rays emitted from their surrounding environments reveals the physics of these enigmatic objects."

It was in 2014 that NASA's Astrophysics Explorers Program requested proposals for new missions. Three mission concepts, in the total fourteen submitted proposals, were selected for additional review by a panel of agency and external scientists. NASA noted that the IXPE proposal provided the best science potential and most feasible development plan.

NASA's Explorers Program has launched more than 90 missions, including Explorer 1 in 1958, which discovered the Van Allen radiation belts around the Earth. The Cosmic Background Explorer mission led to a Nobel Prize.

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, manages the Explorers Program for the agency's Science Mission Directorate.

