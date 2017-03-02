NASA Offers Free Access To Software Catalog

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.03.17 13:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has released its 2017-2018 software catalog, which offers an extensive portfolio of software products for a wide variety of technical applications, all free of charge to the public, without any royalty or copyright fees.


Available in both hard copy and online, this third edition of the publication has contributions from all the agency's centers on data processing/storage, business systems, operations, propulsion and aeronautics. It includes many of the tools NASA uses to explore space and broaden our understanding of the universe.


A number of software packages are being presented for release for the first time. Each catalog entry is accompanied with a plain language description of what it does, NASA said.


