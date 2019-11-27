Erweiterte Funktionen



27.11.19 08:20
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA6568111067 N5Z NRTH AMER.CONST.GRP LTD

