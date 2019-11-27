Erweiterte Funktionen
North American Construction G. - N5Z: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
27.11.19 08:20
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA6568111067 N5Z NRTH AMER.CONST.GRP LTD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,90 €
|10,10 €
|-0,20 €
|-1,98%
|27.11./08:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA6568111067
|A2JH58
|12,10 €
|7,07 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
