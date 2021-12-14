Erweiterte Funktionen
Mytilineos - Funded energy transition activities drive profitability
Edison Investment Research
Mytilineos’ emissions reduction targets are more aggressive than any pure-play listed aluminium producer. From 2025, we estimate that Mytilineos will qualify for S&P Global Platts’ ‘low-carbon’ classification for its aluminium. This could potentially support above average long-term pricing premiums as customers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for low-carbon products and services. Mytilineos is well funded to support its investment in the energy transition, with financial flexibility of over €1.4bn, augmented by strong operating cash flow. We estimate earnings (EBITDA) derived from energy transition activities will increase from 25% in 2020 to 60% in 2025, which will help drive EPS growth of 16% pa.
