Mysterious Skittles Spill Solved

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Candy maker Mars Inc.



said the spill of its colorful candy Skittles on a highway in Wisconsin was the result of miscommunication with a subcontractor. The Skittles were apparently headed to be cattle feed as they did not "make the cut" for packaging at the company, but instead ended up strewn on the highway.

Last Tuesday night, Dodge County police officials were surprised when they discovered a huge load of Skittles spilled across a highway in Wisconsin. The load had fallen of a farmer's truck and was actually intended to be food for livestock.

A Facebook post by the Dodge County sheriff showed that hundreds of thousands of Skittles were spilled on the County Highway near Blackbird Road. The post with the spill caught widespread attention.

Later, the sheriff updated that the Skittles fell off a truck after the large box filled with sweets got wet in rain. The farmer was taking the rejected Skittles to be used as cattle feed.

Mars noted that the factory which made the spilled Skittles was not authorized to sell the rejected Skittles for use in animal feed. Candy makers and bakeries usually sell the rejected food products as cattle feed.

According to Mars, the Skittles were meant to be destroyed as a power outage during their manufacturing process left the hard-shelled candies without the "S" imprinted on them.

Mars said it only sells the unused candies and ingredients to third party processors so that it can be mixed with other materials to make animal feed. The company does not sell the rejected food directly to farmers and its procedures follow Food and Drug Administration regulations.

