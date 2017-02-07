Myriad Genetics Inc. Profit Drops 48% In Q2

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc.



(MYGN) announced earnings for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.

The company said its earnings fell to $17.5 million, or $0.26 per share. This was lower than $33.5 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $196.5 million. This was up from $193.3 million last year.

Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $17.5 Mln. vs. $33.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -47.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -42.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $196.5 Mln vs. $193.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 - $0.25, Next quarter revenue guidance: $188 - $190 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05 Full year revenue guidance: $745 - $755 Mln

