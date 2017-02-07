Myriad Genetics Inc. Profit Drops 48% In Q2
07.02.17 22:35
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc.
(MYGN) announced earnings for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings fell to $17.5 million, or $0.26 per share. This was lower than $33.5 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $196.5 million. This was up from $193.3 million last year.
Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $17.5 Mln. vs. $33.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -47.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -42.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $196.5 Mln vs. $193.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 - $0.25, Next quarter revenue guidance: $188 - $190 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05 Full year revenue guidance: $745 - $755 Mln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,40 $
|15,49 $
|-0,09 $
|-0,58%
|07.02./23:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US62855J1043
|897518
|39,74 $
|15,15 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,295 €
|-0,66%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|14,375 €
|-0,48%
|07.02.17
|Nasdaq
|15,40 $
|-0,58%
|07.02.17
|München
|14,63 €
|-0,68%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|14,33 €
|-0,80%
|07.02.17
|Frankfurt
|14,331 €
|-0,89%
|07.02.17
|Hamburg
|14,325 €
|-0,90%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|14,225 €
|-2,00%
|07.02.17
