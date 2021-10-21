Erweiterte Funktionen



Mynaric - Laser communication made scalable




21.10.21 12:52
Edison Investment Research

Mynaric has developed optical inter-satellite link (OISL) terminals for transmitting data via laser between moving space or airborne platforms at rates similar to conventional optical fibre, but with the light transmitted through free space rather than along a cable. Recent newsflow demonstrates that not only are government and commercial entities planning satellite constellations deploying optical communications links, but also that Mynaric is being selected as a supplier of laser communications terminals for these constellations.

Aktuell
Uranium Hot Stock 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Mynaric


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,30 € 59,20 € 0,10 € +0,17% 21.10./17:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0JCY11 A0JCY1 86,80 € 54,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,30 € 0,00%  16:40
Berlin 58,50 € +1,21%  08:00
Düsseldorf 58,90 € +0,17%  17:00
Hamburg 59,10 € +0,17%  08:09
Xetra 59,30 € +0,17%  17:06
München 59,50 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 58,90 € 0,00%  16:30
Frankfurt 59,00 € -1,50%  15:34
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
456 Mynaric - Die Zukunft des kab. 10:22
82 IPO 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...