Mylan To Buy Cold-EEZE Brand From ProPhase Labs

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced that it has agreed to acquire global rights to Cold-EEZE brand cold remedy line from ProPhase Labs, Inc.

The 20-year old Cold-EEZE brand includes a family of leading over-the-counter (OTC) cold remedies currently sold in the U.



S. market, including zinc-based lozenges, gummies, oral sprays, capsules and oral liquid dose forms. Cold-EEZE cold remedy zinc gluconate lozenges are a leading product in the homeopathic category and have been clinically shown to reduce the duration of the common cold.

As per the terms of the agreement, Mylan, through its U.S. OTC subsidiary, will purchase substantially all of the assets and other rights relating to the Cold-EEZE® brand, including all U.S. businesses and U.S. and international trademarks. The closing of the proposed sale, which is currently expected to occur in the first quarter of 2017, is subject to approval of the shareholders of ProPhase Labs and other customary closing conditions.

Mylan's global OTC business includes brands such as Dona, Betadine, Saugella, ArmoLIPID, CB12, Brufen, EndWarts, Froben, Ferrograd, MidNite and Vivarin.

