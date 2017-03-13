Erweiterte Funktionen

Mylan Settles With Genentech, Roche On Herceptin Patents




13.03.17 13:31
dpa-AFX


CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced the company has agreed to the terms of a global settlement with Genentech, Inc.

and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. in relation to patents for Herceptin (trastuzumab), which provides Mylan with global licenses for trastuzumab. Mylan said the settlement eliminates further patent litigation expenses associated with Genentech and Roche. Mylan has agreed to withdraw its pending Inter Partes Review challenges against two U.S. Genentech patents as part of the settlement.


Mylan's proposed biosimilar trastuzumab is one of the six biologic products co-developed by Mylan and Biocon. In the U.S., Mylan's BLA for trastuzumab is currently under review by FDA. The anticipated FDA goal date set under the BsUFA is Sept. 3, 2017.


Mylan currently markets its trastuzumab products in 14 emerging markets and has submissions pending in the European Union and several additional emerging markets, in addition to the U.S.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



