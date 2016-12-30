Erweiterte Funktionen
Mylan Posting Strong Gain After Launching Generic Concerta, Cerebyx
30.12.16 18:38
dpa-AFX
CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan (MYL) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Friday, with shares of the drug maker climbing by 2.5 percent. Earlier in the session, Mylan reached its best intraday level in well over a month.
The gain by Mylan comes after the company announced the launch of a generic version on Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Concerta tablets for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
Mylan also announced the launch of a generic version of Pfizer's (PFE) Cerebyx injection for the treatment of certain types of severe seizures.
