Mylan Posting Strong Gain After Launching Generic Concerta, Cerebyx




30.12.16 18:38
dpa-AFX


CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan (MYL) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Friday, with shares of the drug maker climbing by 2.5 percent. Earlier in the session, Mylan reached its best intraday level in well over a month.


The gain by Mylan comes after the company announced the launch of a generic version on Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Concerta tablets for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.


Mylan also announced the launch of a generic version of Pfizer's (PFE) Cerebyx injection for the treatment of certain types of severe seizures.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



