Mylan N.V. Reports 36% Gain In Q4 Earnings

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $842.2 million, or $1.57 per share. This was higher than $620.2 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 31.3% to $3.27 billion. This was up from $2.49 billion last year.

Mylan N.V. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $842.2 Mln. vs. $620.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $3.27 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 31.3%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM