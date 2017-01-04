MyPillow Rating Slashed By Better Business Bureau

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The rating of MyPillow, a pillow manufacturing company with customized pillows, has been downgraded by the Better Business Bureau or BBB for violating its advertising code, reports said.





The Minnesota and North Dakota branch of the nonprofit agency lowered the company's BBB rating to an F after receiving complaints from consumers over the company's "buy-one-get-one-free" offer.

According to the bureau, MyPillow's "buy one get one free" discount must be offered for only a limited time, or else it would be interpreted as using the sale to mask the product's regular price. It then becomes a continuous offer and the price must be presented as the normal price of a product.

The BBB stated that among the 232 complaints filed against the company, a substantial number are focused on the issue of the product's real price.

MyPillow offers that anyone can get the buy-one-get-one-free discount code. MyPillow's owner and CEO Mike Lindell reportedly told that he wouldn't be able to cease the buy-one-get-one-free offer at the moment, but would look at making changes in 2017.

The agency also said that "as seen on TV" claims are there on MyPillow boxes sometimes when the content is not the same as shown on the ads. The BBB also questions MyPillow's claim of offering a full warranty, as customers need to pay a fee to return the pillow.

In a statement, Lindell reportedly said, "We run sales and specials for our customers, so that we can give as many people as possible the chance to have a great night's sleep. Naturally, I am terribly disappointed by the BBB's decision."

