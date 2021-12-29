Erweiterte Funktionen
Mutares - MUX
29.12.21 12:09
Edison Investment Research
Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Gamesys Group (GYG), Mutares (MUX) and MedservRegis (MDS). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via our website.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,80 €
|22,85 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,22%
|29.12./14:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2NB650
|A2NB65
|28,27 €
|14,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,90 €
|+0,22%
|14:33
|Frankfurt
|22,80 €
|+0,66%
|11:01
|Düsseldorf
|22,75 €
|+0,44%
|14:01
|Stuttgart
|22,80 €
|0,00%
|14:45
|Xetra
|22,80 €
|-0,22%
|14:23
|München
|22,85 €
|-1,51%
|08:00
|Berlin
|22,85 €
|-1,93%
|08:11
|Hamburg
|22,80 €
|-1,94%
|08:09
= Realtime
