Muslim Groups File Amicus Brief Against Immigration Ban




07.02.17 15:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, a number of groups representing the American Muslim community filed an amicus brief in support of the State of Washington's case against President Trump's Muslim Ban.


The brief, filed in U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, argues that Trump's executive order unconstitutionally targets entire groups of people based on religion. Consequently, it harms American Muslim and Arab professionals who provide essential healthcare, education, legal and other services within the country and abroad.


The groups urged the court to dismiss the "unconstitutional" order.


Signatories on the brief included Muslim Advocates, National Arab American Medical Association, American Muslim Health Professionals, Muslim Urban Professionals (MUPPIES), Council for the Advancement of Muslim Professionals (CAMP), Network of Arab-American Professionals (NAAP), and Islamic Medical Association of North America.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



