Murray International Trust - Sticking to the fund’s income and growth credentials

Murray International Trust (MYI) is managed by Bruce Stout, who is supported by Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick; they are part of abrdn’s global equity team. The fund provides a differentiated offering for investors as emerging markets make up close to 50% of the portfolio as the managers favour these regions in terms of their higher growth potential and reasonably attractive valuations. A higher focus on real assets in recent years should stand the trust in good stead in the current inflationary environment. MYI’s board has committed to continuing the trust’s progressive dividend strategy, using revenue reserves when required. The trust has now achieved a consecutive 17-year stretch of higher annual dividends and offers a 4.3% yield.

