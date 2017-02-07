Mueller Industries Earnings Rise 20% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.02.17 13:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mueller Industries (MLI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $17.32 million, or $0.30 per share. This was up from $14.44 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $472.16 million. This was up from $471.98 million last year.


Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $17.32 Mln. vs. $14.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -Revenue (Q4): $472.16 Mln vs. $471.98 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.0%


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,893 € 37,37 € -0,477 € -1,28% 07.02./13:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6247561029 887240 39,41 € 21,88 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 40,24 $ 0,00%  06.02.17
Frankfurt 36,893 € -1,28%  08:52
