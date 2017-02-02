Motorola Solutions Issues Guidance
02.02.17 23:09
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced, for the first-quarter 2017, the company expects revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent compared with the first quarter of 2016. This includes approximately $115 million from Airwave versus $61 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $0.52 to $0.57 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.65. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company expects 2017 revenue to be up 1 to 2 percent. Airwave revenue is expected to be flat compared with the prior year due to foreign exchange rates. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $5.05 to $5.20 per share. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $5.12.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,00 $
|80,03 $
|0,97 $
|+1,21%
|02.02./23:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6200763075
|A0YHMA
|87,55 $
|59,78 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|73,49 €
|-1,88%
|02.02.17
|NYSE
|81,00 $
|+1,21%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|74,49 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|73,828 €
|-1,04%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|73,65 €
|-1,34%
|02.02.17
|Hamburg
|73,64 €
|-1,37%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|73,43 €
|-1,50%
|02.02.17
|München
|74,21 €
|-1,55%
|02.02.17
