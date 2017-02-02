Erweiterte Funktionen

Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Income Rises 18%




02.02.17 22:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc.

(MSI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $541 million, or $2.03 per share. This was up from $458 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.68 billion last year.


Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $541 Mln. vs. $458 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.03 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q4): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.9%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.57


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuell
