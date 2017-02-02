Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Income Rises 18%
02.02.17 22:31
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc.
(MSI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $541 million, or $2.03 per share. This was up from $458 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.68 billion last year.
Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $541 Mln. vs. $458 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.03 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q4): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.9%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.57
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,00 $
|80,03 $
|0,97 $
|+1,21%
|02.02./23:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6200763075
|A0YHMA
|87,55 $
|59,78 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|73,49 €
|-1,88%
|02.02.17
|NYSE
|81,00 $
|+1,21%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|74,49 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|73,828 €
|-1,04%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|73,65 €
|-1,34%
|02.02.17
|Hamburg
|73,64 €
|-1,37%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|73,43 €
|-1,50%
|02.02.17
|München
|74,21 €
|-1,55%
|02.02.17
