Mothercare Plc : Total voting rights

01.03.17 10:55
1 March 2017



Mothercare plc - Voting Rights and Share Capital


In conformity with the Transparency Directive's ongoing disclosure provisions for issuers, the following updated information is provided:


As at end of trade on Tuesday 28 February 2017, Mothercare plc's capital consists of 170,867,497 ordinary shares with voting rights.

Mothercare plc holds no shares in treasury, therefore the total voting rights in Mothercare are 170,867,497.


The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Mothercare plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Mothercare Plc via GlobeNewswire



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,292 € 1,268 € 0,024 € +1,89% 01.03./11:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009067447 501824 2,56 € 1,18 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,292 € +1,89%  11:35
München 1,317 € -1,27%  08:09
Frankfurt 1,258 € -2,56%  08:23
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...