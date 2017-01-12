Mothercare Plc Q3 Group Sales Up 1.8%; UK LFL Sales Up 1.0%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L) reported that its total group sales were up 1.8% for the 13 week period to 7th January 2017. UK like-for-like sales were up 1.0% during the quarter, benefiting from online sales growth of 5.5%. Online sales now represent approximately 40% of UK sales.



Total UK sales were up 0.6%. International retail sales were down approximately 6% in constant currency and up approximately 13% in actual currency, reflecting the ongoing currency tailwinds.

Mark Newton-Jones, CEO of Mothercare plc, said: "Overall Group performance remains in line with market expectations. The UK returned to growth following the challenging summer trading period. Margin remains within our guidance for the full year. International continues to benefit from currency tailwinds, however underlying performance continues to be mixed in spite of many markets returning to growth. Both China and Russia improved, while the Middle East continues to be challenging. We are working closely with our International partners to modernise their businesses."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM