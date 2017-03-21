Mothercare Plc : Holding(s) in Company

For filings with the FSA include the annex

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | Mothercare Plc| |of existing shares to which voting rights are| | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which| | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which | | |voting rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | Richard Griffiths and controlled| |the | undertakings| |notification obligation: (iii) | |

|4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | |

|5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 17 March 2017| |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: | 21 March 2017|

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| > 3,4%| |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------- -+



|Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering

|of |to the triggering |transaction

|shares |transaction |

|if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting

|using |of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x)

|the ISIN |Shares |Voting +---------+---------+--------+------+-------

|CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect|Direct

| | | | |(xi) |(xii) | |

| | | | | | | |

|Ordinary | | | | | | |

|GB0009067447|< 3% |< 3% |1,214,271|1,214,271| |0.71% |

| | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

| | +---------+-----------+---------+------------------+-------------- -+-+|Indirect|| +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+------- -+| +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+------- -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights

|instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the |

| | | |instrument is |

| | | |exercised/ |

| | | |converted.



|

|CFD | | |6,164,719 |3.61%

| +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+| +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+------------ -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+------------- -+



|Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix,

|instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx)

| | | |(xviii) | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta

| | | | |

| | | | | | |

| +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+----- -++-------+------+| +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+----- -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+ |7,378,990 |4.32% | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi)

Seren Investment Management Limited 1,178,271

Oak Trust Limited 36,000 ------------ 1,214,271

QFI's

CFD - Richard Griffiths 6,164,719 ------------ Total 7,378,990 ------------

The above entities are controlled by Richard Griffiths

Proxy Voting: 10. Name of the proxy holder:

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13. Additional information: 14. Contact name: James Sutcliffe 15. Contact telephone number: +44 1534 719761

