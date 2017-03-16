Erweiterte Funktionen



Mothercare Plc : Directorate change




16.03.17 10:10
dpa-AFX


Mothercare plc


Directorate Change


Mothercare plc is pleased to announce that Gillian Kent is to join the Board as Non-Executive Director with effect from 16 March 2017.


Gillian has had a broad executive career including being Chief Executive of real estate portal Propertyfinder until its acquisition by Zoopla, and fifteen years with Microsoft including three years as Managing Director of MSN UK.

She holds non-executive director roles at Pendragon Plc, National Accident Helpline Group Plc, Ascential Plc, and at two private companies, Coull Limited and No Agent Technologies Limited.


Gillian will serve on the Audit and Risk and Nomination Committees.


Alan Parker, Chairman of Mothercare, said:


"I am delighted to welcome Gillian to Mothercare.  She brings a wealth of experience in marketing, strategy and business development with particular emphasis on digital transformation which will add great value to our Board."


This notification is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11.


There are no further matters to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13.




Ends


Further information:


investorrelations@mothercare.com







Bitte warten...