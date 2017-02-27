Mothercare Plc : Directorate change

Erweiterte Funktionen



Directorate Change


Mothercare plc today announces the following Board change:


Amanda Mackenzie, Non-Executive Director, has stepped down from the Board with effect from 24 February 2017.  Amanda has served on the Board since January 2011.


Alan Parker, Chairman of Mothercare, said:


"I would like to thank Amanda for the valuable contribution and advice she has given to the Board over the past six years and we wish her all the best for the future.

"


An announcement regarding the appointment of an additional Non-Executive Director will be made in due course.


This notification is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11.




hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,334 € 1,314 € 0,02 € +1,52% 27.02./14:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009067447 501824 2,57 € 1,18 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,334 € +1,52%  13:00
München 1,334 € 0,00%  08:08
Frankfurt 1,29 € -2,27%  08:00
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...