Erweiterte Funktionen



Mothercare Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding




23.12.16 11:00
dpa-AFX


23 December 2016


Mothercare plc


Director/PDMR shareholdings


Mothercare plc has been notified that on 22 December 2016 the PDMR listed below was granted options under the Mothercare plc Save As You Earn Share Option Plan.




+-------------------+-------------------+ 

| Name              | Number of options |
+-------------------+-------------------+ 
| Mark Newton-Jones | 20,000            |
+-------------------+-------------------+



The SAYE savings contract is for a period of three years and the option price is 90p per share.






Mothercare plc (the "Company") Transaction notification


1.


Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") / other Restricted Persons


a)


Name


Mark Newton-Jones


b)


Position / status


CEO


c)


Initial notification / amendment


Initial notification


2.


Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


a)


Description of the financial instrument


Ordinary shares of 50p each


b)


Nature of the transaction


Grant of options over ordinary shares under the Company's Save As You Earn share option plan.


Additionally, Mr Newton-Jones' participation in the 2014 and 2015 plans has been cancelled.


c)


Price(s) and volume(s)


+--------------------+-----------+ 

| Price(s)           | Volume(s) |
+--------------------+-----------+ 
| GBP 0.90 per share | 20,000    |
+--------------------+-----------+


d)


Aggregated information


* Aggregated volume * Price N/A








e)


Date of the transaction


2016-12-22


f)


Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue






Ends





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Mothercare Plc via GlobeNewswire



501824906744R8


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,38 $ 1,85 $ -0,47 $ -25,41% 24.12./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009067447 501824 2,05 $ 1,38 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,344 € +1,66%  23.12.16
München 1,325 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Frankfurt 1,304 € -0,15%  23.12.16
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,38 $ -25,41%  14.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...