Mothercare Plc : Block listing Interim Review




06.01.17 10:45
dpa-AFX


BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



Date: 3 January 2017


+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ 

|Name of applicant:                           |Mothercare plc                  |
+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ 
|Name of scheme:                              |The Mothercare plc SAYE plans   |
|                                             |                                |
|                                             |                                |
+-----------------+---------------------------+-----------+---+----------------+ 
|Period of return:|From:                      |1 July 2016|To:|31 December 2016|
+-----------------+---------------------------+-----------+---+----------------+ 
|Balance of unallotted securities under       |6,636,837                       |
|scheme(s) from previous return:              |                                |
+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ 
|Plus:  The amount by which the block         |0                               |
|scheme(s) has been increased since the date  |                                |
|of the last return (if any increase has been |                                |
|applied for):                                |                                |
+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ 
|Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted  |0                               |
|under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):|                                |
|                                             |                                |
+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ 
|Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet     |6,636,837                       |
|issued/allotted at end of period:            |                                |
+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+


+----------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ 

|Name of contact:            |Lynne Medini, Assistant Group Company Secretary|
+----------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ 
|Telephone number of contact:|01923 241000                                   |
+----------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+









Aktuelle Kursinformationen

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,34 € 1,316 € 0,024 € +1,82% 06.01./11:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009067447 501824 3,08 € 1,18 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,34 € +1,82%  10:00
Frankfurt 1,291 € +0,08%  08:11
München 1,325 € 0,00%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,38 $ -25,41%  14.12.16
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...