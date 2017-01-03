Mothercare Plc : Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 3 January 2017

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+



|Name of applicant: |Mothercare plc |

|Name of scheme: |The Mothercare plc SAYE plans | | | | | | |

|Period of return:|From: |1 July 2016|To:|31 December 2016|

|Balance of unallotted securities under |6,636,837 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | |

|Plus: The amount by which the block |0 | |scheme(s) has been increased since the date | | |of the last return (if any increase has been | | |applied for): | |

|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted |0 | |under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):| | | | |

|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet |6,636,837 | |issued/allotted at end of period: | |

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------++-----------------+---------------------------+-----------+---+----------------++-----------------+---------------------------+-----------+---+----------------++---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------++---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------++---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------++---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+

+----------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+



|Name of contact: |Lynne Medini, Assistant Group Company Secretary|

|Telephone number of contact:|01923 241000 |

+----------------------------+-----------------------------------------------++----------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+

