Most Democrats Want New Face For 2020 Presidential Race

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While President-elect Donald Trump has yet to officially take over the White House, pollsters have already begun looking ahead to the next presidential election in 2020.

A new Suffolk University/USA Today poll looking at potential Democratic candidates found that voters would like to see someone new challenge Trump in four years.





Sixty-six percent of Democratic and independent voters said they would be "excited" to see someone entirely new from the Democratic Party run for president in the next election.

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Vice President Joe Biden also generate some excitement among Democratic and independent voters, although both are seen as unlikely to run.

There is also some excitement for a potential run by Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as 34 percent said they would be "excited" but 27 percent said she shouldn't run.

Meanwhile, the poll found that Democratic and independent voters are largely opposed to a third presidential run by Hillary Clinton.

Sixty-two percent of Democratic and independent voters said Clinton shouldn't run compared to 23 percent that would be "excited" by another campaign by this year's Democratic nominee.

The survey also showed President Barack Obama with a strong approval rating as he prepares to leave office, although most voters expect Trump to dismantle his legacy.

"A majority of voters said that history will assess Barack Obama as a great or good president," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston.

He added, "And yet, there appears to be a disconnect, as so many voters are unconcerned that the job he did could be undone."

The Suffolk University/USA Today survey of 1,000 voters was conducted December 14th through 18th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM