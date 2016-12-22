Erweiterte Funktionen


Most Democrats Want New Face For 2020 Presidential Race




22.12.16 19:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While President-elect Donald Trump has yet to officially take over the White House, pollsters have already begun looking ahead to the next presidential election in 2020.


A new Suffolk University/USA Today poll looking at potential Democratic candidates found that voters would like to see someone new challenge Trump in four years.


Sixty-six percent of Democratic and independent voters said they would be "excited" to see someone entirely new from the Democratic Party run for president in the next election.


Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Vice President Joe Biden also generate some excitement among Democratic and independent voters, although both are seen as unlikely to run.


There is also some excitement for a potential run by Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as 34 percent said they would be "excited" but 27 percent said she shouldn't run.


Meanwhile, the poll found that Democratic and independent voters are largely opposed to a third presidential run by Hillary Clinton.


Sixty-two percent of Democratic and independent voters said Clinton shouldn't run compared to 23 percent that would be "excited" by another campaign by this year's Democratic nominee.


The survey also showed President Barack Obama with a strong approval rating as he prepares to leave office, although most voters expect Trump to dismantle his legacy.


"A majority of voters said that history will assess Barack Obama as a great or good president," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston.


He added, "And yet, there appears to be a disconnect, as so many voters are unconcerned that the job he did could be undone."


The Suffolk University/USA Today survey of 1,000 voters was conducted December 14th through 18th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22.12.16 , dpa-AFX
JetBlue Boots Passenger For Incident With Iva [...]
22.12.16 , dpa-AFX
IKEA Will Pay $50 Million For 3 Toddler Dea [...]
22.12.16 , dpa-AFX
Cintas Corporation Bottom Line Climbs 7% In [...]
22.12.16 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Indizes g [...]
22.12.16 , dpa-AFX
Aktien New York Schluss: Indizes geben nach [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...