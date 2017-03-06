Most Americans Want Special Prosecutor To Investigate Trump-Russia Ties

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of Americans want an independent special prosecutor to be appointed to investigate contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, according to the results of a new CNN/ORC poll.





The poll found that 65 percent of Americans think a special prosecutor should be appointed, while 32 percent said Congress is capable of handling the investigation.

Democrats and independents are more likely than Republicans to say a special prosecutor should be appointed, although 43 percent of Republicans support the call for a special prosecutor.

The support for a special prosecutor comes as 55 percent of Americans are at least "somewhat concerned" people associated with Trump's campaign had contact with Russian operatives, including 37 percent that are "very concerned."

The release of the poll results comes after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he is recusing himself from investigations related to the presidential campaign. Sessions was a top Trump surrogate.

The announcement came following revelations that Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year despite previously telling Senators during his confirmation hearing that he did not have communications with the Russians.

The White House revealed that Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn also met with Kislyak.

Despite the uproar over the news, the CNN/ORC poll found that Trump's approval rating has remained largely unchanged from a month ago.

The poll found that 45 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, while 52 percent disapprove.

The CNN/ORC survey of 1,025 adults was conducted March 1st through 4th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

