Mosaic Cuts Annual Dividend To $0.60 Per Share
07.02.17 13:11
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Mosaic Co.
(MOS) announced a reduction in its targeted annual dividend to $0.60 per share, effective with the next declaration.
Joc O'Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "While we are confident the market bottom is behind us, the pace of improvement is expected to be gradual. As a reflection of our commitment to investors to maintain a strong financial position, we have reduced our annual dividend payout to $0.60 per share."
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,73 €
|29,82 €
|-0,09 €
|-0,30%
|07.02./14:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US61945C1036
|A1JFWK
|31,62 €
|19,84 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
