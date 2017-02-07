Mosaic Co. Earnings Retreat 92% In Q4
07.02.17 13:06
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $12.0 million, or $0.03 per share. This was down from $155.0 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.9% to $1.86 billion. This was down from $2.16 billion last year.
Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $12.0 Mln. vs. $155.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -93.2% -Revenue (Q4): $1.86 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.9%
