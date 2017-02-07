Erweiterte Funktionen

Mosaic Co. Earnings Retreat 92% In Q4




07.02.17 13:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $12.0 million, or $0.03 per share. This was down from $155.0 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.9% to $1.86 billion. This was down from $2.16 billion last year.


Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $12.0 Mln. vs. $155.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -93.2% -Revenue (Q4): $1.86 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
29,73 € 29,82 € -0,09 € -0,30% 07.02./14:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US61945C1036 A1JFWK 31,62 € 19,84 €
Tradegate (RT) 		29,73 € -0,30%  14:11
München 29,655 € +1,26%  08:00
Berlin 30,01 € +0,92%  14:05
NYSE 32,03 $ 0,00%  06.02.17
Frankfurt 29,715 € -0,09%  13:04
Stuttgart 29,358 € -0,78%  14:08
