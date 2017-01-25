Erweiterte Funktionen


Mortgage Applications Rose Last Week




25.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Mortgage applications were up slightly last week, increasing 4% from one week earlier, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association's Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.


