Mortgage Applications Rose Last Week
25.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Mortgage applications were up slightly last week, increasing 4% from one week earlier, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association's Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
