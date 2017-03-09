Erweiterte Funktionen

Morrison Supermarkets FY16 Profit Rises; LFL Sales Ex-fuel/ex-VAT Up 1.7%




09.03.17 08:52
dpa-AFX


BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison (Wm.) Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported profit before tax of 325 million pounds for the year ended 29 January 2017, compared to 217 million pounds, previous year.

Earnings per share was 12.95 pence compared to 9.47 pence. Underlying pretax profit was up 39.3% to 337 million pounds from 242 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted for last year's restructuring costs, underlying pretax profit was up 11.6%. Underlying EPS was 10.73 pence compared to 7.73 pence.


Total turnover was 16.3 billion pounds, up 1.2% year-on-year despite negative net new space as a result of the planned programme of disposals and underperforming store closures. Store turnover excluding fuel was 12.7 billion pounds, down 0.5%, comprising LFL of 1.7%.


The proposed final dividend is 3.85 pence and total 5.43 pence, up 8.6%. Looking forward, the Group said its medium-term targets of 1 billion pounds improvement in working capital and at least 1.1 billion pounds of disposal proceeds remain unchanged. The Group expects net debt to continue to fall to less than 1 billion pounds by the end of 2017/18.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Bitte warten...