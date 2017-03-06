Erweiterte Funktionen

MorphoSys Says Roche To Start Phase 3 Gantenerumab Trials In Alzheimer's Disease




06.03.17 08:03
dpa-AFX


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.

PK) Monday announced that its partner Roche plans to initiate a new pivotal phase 3 program for gantenerumab in patients with prodromal to mild Alzheimer's disease.


Gantenerumab is a monoclonal antibody directed against beta amyloid generated by MorphoSys using its proprietary HuCAL antibody technology.


MorphoSys said it was informed that Roche intends to commence preparations for two studies and would expect to start the program later this year. Further information including details of the trials are not yet available.


Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys, said, "This is great news for MorphoSys. We are delighted by the strong commitment to gantenerumab as a potential new therapy for Alzheimer's disease. The HuCAL-derived antibody gantenerumab has properties that we believe make it a promising candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease, and we look forward to learning more about these new phase 3 trials."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Werte im Artikel
59,87 plus
+3,49%
242,40 minus
-0,27%
