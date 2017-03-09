MorphoSys Q4 Net Loss Widens, Revenues Rise; Sees Wider EBIT Loss In FY17

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Swiss Life":

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net result was negative 28.7 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 13.3 million euros.



Net loss per share was 1.04 euros, wider than loss of 0.58 euros a year ago.

Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was negative 27.6 million euros, compared to loss of 17.5 million euros a year ago.

Revenues increased 6 percent to 13 million euros from 12.3 million euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, MorphoSys expects to generate Group revenues in the range of 46 million euros to 51 million euros.

The Company expects EBIT to be negative 75 million euros to 85 million euros.

In the year 2016, Group revenues were 49.7 million euros, and EBIT was negative 59.9 million euros.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM