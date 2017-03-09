Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Swiss Life":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


MorphoSys Q4 Net Loss Widens, Revenues Rise; Sees Wider EBIT Loss In FY17




09.03.17 07:32
dpa-AFX


MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net result was negative 28.7 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 13.3 million euros.

Net loss per share was 1.04 euros, wider than loss of 0.58 euros a year ago.


Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was negative 27.6 million euros, compared to loss of 17.5 million euros a year ago.


Revenues increased 6 percent to 13 million euros from 12.3 million euros a year ago.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, MorphoSys expects to generate Group revenues in the range of 46 million euros to 51 million euros.


The Company expects EBIT to be negative 75 million euros to 85 million euros.


In the year 2016, Group revenues were 49.7 million euros, and EBIT was negative 59.9 million euros.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
302,248 € 302,248 € -   € 0,00% 09.03./08:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0014852781 778237 303,35 € 193,50 €
Werte im Artikel
302,25 plus
0,00%
55,30 minus
-7,06%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		302,248 € 0,00%  08.03.17
Düsseldorf 301,76 € 0,00%  08.03.17
Frankfurt 302,791 € 0,00%  08.03.17
Hamburg 302,40 € 0,00%  08.03.17
München 302,08 € 0,00%  08:02
Stuttgart 302,525 € 0,00%  08.03.17
Xetra 302,80 € 0,00%  08.03.17
Berlin 302,38 € 0,00%  08.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Swiss Life.......TOP ! 18.03.10
3 Maschmeyer will Anteil an Swi. 16.02.09
1 Swiss Life steigt bei MLP ein 15.08.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...