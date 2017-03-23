Erweiterte Funktionen

MorphoSys Names Markus Enzelberger Interim CSO As Sproll Takes Temporary Leave




23.03.17 07:59
dpa-AFX


MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced that Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer, will be on temporary leave for family matters as of April 15, 2017. The Group said, Sproll continues to be a member of the Executive Board and will return to her CSO role as soon as circumstances will allow.


The Supervisory Board of MorphoSys has named Markus Enzelberger as Interim Chief Scientific Officer for the duration of Sproll's absence. Enzelberger currently holds the position of Senior Vice President Discovery Alliances and Technologies.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



