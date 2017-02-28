Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Morgan Stanley":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Morgan Stanley Takes $70 Mln Charge For Tax-reporting Errors By Brokerage Unit




28.02.17 02:18
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it took a $70 million charge relating to tax-reporting errors by its brokerage business from 2011 to 2016.


A provision to cover that charge increased 2016 non-compensation expenses by a similar amount, the New York-based firm said.


Morgan Stanley is in "advanced discussions" with the the Internal Revenue Service or IRS to resolve any client tax underpayments, according to the filing. The company said it will notify any customers that may have overpaid taxes and reimburse them.


Separately, Morgan Stanley said it could incur a loss of about 209 million euros as a result of a 2016 lawsuit filed by the Austrian state of Salzburg involving fixed-income and commodities derivatives transactions from 2005 to 2012. Salzburg alleged that it had lacked the capacity and authority to enter into such deals. Morgan Stanley has disputed that claim.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,84 $ 45,53 $ 0,31 $ +0,68% 28.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6174464486 885836 46,82 $ 23,11 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		42,935 € -0,51%  27.02.17
Berlin 43,37 € +1,24%  27.02.17
NYSE 45,84 $ +0,68%  27.02.17
Stuttgart 43,155 € 0,00%  27.02.17
Hamburg 42,95 € -0,13%  27.02.17
Xetra 43,01 € -1,02%  27.02.17
Düsseldorf 42,97 € -1,85%  27.02.17
München 42,645 € -1,92%  27.02.17
Frankfurt 42,968 € -2,22%  27.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 Guten Morgan,Stanlay.Kräftiger . 19.01.16
50 Morgan Stanley: Nach der Nach. 19.10.15
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 04.11.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...