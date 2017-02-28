Morgan Stanley Takes $70 Mln Charge For Tax-reporting Errors By Brokerage Unit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Morgan Stanley":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it took a $70 million charge relating to tax-reporting errors by its brokerage business from 2011 to 2016.

A provision to cover that charge increased 2016 non-compensation expenses by a similar amount, the New York-based firm said.





Morgan Stanley is in "advanced discussions" with the the Internal Revenue Service or IRS to resolve any client tax underpayments, according to the filing. The company said it will notify any customers that may have overpaid taxes and reimburse them.

Separately, Morgan Stanley said it could incur a loss of about 209 million euros as a result of a 2016 lawsuit filed by the Austrian state of Salzburg involving fixed-income and commodities derivatives transactions from 2005 to 2012. Salzburg alleged that it had lacked the capacity and authority to enter into such deals. Morgan Stanley has disputed that claim.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM