Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Morgan Stanley":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Morgan Stanley Reportedly To Cut Equities Traders' Bonus




06.01.17 04:51
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) is cutting its global bonus pool for the equities division by as much as 4 percent after the industry's results flagged last year, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with matter.


The firm, which is set to pay annual bonuses to employees next month, has been fine-tuning calculations for pay packages since November, the report said.


Wall Street firms that have been cost-cutting to improve profits in the wake of the financial crisis are set to focus on equities personnel after new issuance decreased in 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,22 $ 43,62 $ -0,40 $ -0,92% 06.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6174464486 885836 44,04 $ 21,16 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,76 € -3,76%  05.01.17
Düsseldorf 41,53 € +0,70%  05.01.17
Stuttgart 39,795 € 0,00%  05.01.17
Hamburg 41,14 € -0,30%  05.01.17
München 40,805 € -0,45%  05.01.17
NYSE 43,22 $ -0,92%  05.01.17
Frankfurt 40,75 € -1,31%  05.01.17
Xetra 40,94 € -1,61%  05.01.17
Berlin 40,515 € -2,49%  05.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 Guten Morgan,Stanlay.Kräftiger . 19.01.16
50 Morgan Stanley: Nach der Nach. 19.10.15
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 04.11.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...