Morgan Stanley Reportedly To Cut Equities Traders' Bonus

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) is cutting its global bonus pool for the equities division by as much as 4 percent after the industry's results flagged last year, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with matter.





The firm, which is set to pay annual bonuses to employees next month, has been fine-tuning calculations for pay packages since November, the report said.

Wall Street firms that have been cost-cutting to improve profits in the wake of the financial crisis are set to focus on equities personnel after new issuance decreased in 2016.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

